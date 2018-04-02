LOTTERY

Gas station owner where winning Mega Millions ticket sold shares profits with employees

EMBED </>More Videos

Store owner has message for Mega Millions winner: Sharrie Williams reports on Action News at 4 p.m., April 2, 2018

RIVERDALE, N.J. (WPVI) --
Action News has learned it's not just the Mega Millions winner who is making out big after Saturday's drawing.

The convenience store owner in Riverdale, New Jersey is going to share his part of his profits with his 10 employees.

Monday afternoon, lottery officials gave Ameer Krass a $30,000 check for selling that ticket.

Krass said he knows who won that massive jackpot and he has a message for them.

"You can do a lot of good with that money. Enjoy it, said Krass. "You can do a lot of good for yourself and for those around you."

The winner has not yet come forward to validate their ticket, so lottery officials have declined to comment.

Saturday's drawing was the fourth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

The lump sum cash option is worth more than $320 million.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentn.j. newsnew jersey newslotterymega millions
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LOTTERY
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
New Jersey man claims $315 million Powerball jackpot
Lottery players told they won't get money due to glitch
Woman wins $1.2 million on $18 Kentucky Derby bet
91-year-old man wins $1 million Powerball prize
More lottery
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Demi Lovato Sweepstakes
Becca visits her final 4 men's hometowns
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News