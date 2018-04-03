PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Charles Barkley: 76ers next to win championship in 2018

Former NBA player Charles Barkley high fives fans during the Tiger Walk before the Iron Bowl NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson))

First, the Philadelphia Eagles. Then, the Villanova Wildcats. Next, the Philadelphia 76ers?



Former 76ers great Charles Barkley thinks so.

City of Champions: Eagles congratulate Villanova on title win
Philadelphia is quickly going from the city of underdogs to the City of Champions.

During the broadcast of the NCAA National Championship which saw Villanova defeat Michigan 79-62, analyst Barkley gave his prediction.

EMBED More News Videos

Hear it from Jim: Villanova are national champions. Jim Gardner and Jamie Apody report during Action News at 11 p.m. on April 3, 2018.



"Hey, let me tell you something. I'm going to make a prediction. The Eagles won. Villanova won. The 76ers are going to win the championship," Barkley said.



Although his fellow analysts responded with laughter, the 76ers are not a team to chuckle about these days.

The 76ers are taking an NBA-best 10-game winning streak into Tuesday night's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets. It is their best streak in 15 years.

EMBED More News Videos

Looking back at Philadelphia sports parades. Jim Gardner reports during Action News Eagles Parade coverage on February 8, 2018.



The team finds itself right in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race, even with star Joel Embiid sidelined. Embiid was lost for the immediate future with an orbital bone fracture that may keep him out the rest of the regular season, if not some or all of the playoffs

The 76ers appear a lock for at least a top-five seed. They have already locked up their first playoff spot since 2012.


------

ESPN contributed to this report.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportsvillanovamarch madnessnational championshipPhiladelphia EaglesPhiladelphia 76ers
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Villanova Wildcats win NCAA Championship
WATCH: Villanova Wildcats earn their 'One Shining Moment'
'Nova enjoys parade in San Antonio, new gear unveiled
Classes canceled at Villanova after championship victory
City of Champions: Eagles congratulate Villanova on title win
Who is Villanova breakout star Donte DiVincenzo?
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
Add Josh Hader to the long list who have been burned by social media
Raptors, Spurs finalizing Kawhi Leonard trade involving DeMar DeRozan
Nemanja Bjelica won't sign with 76ers, plans to stay in Europe
Philadelphia Sixers' owner donates to former wrestling team
Sixers execs felt they were in the running for LeBron James
More Philadelphia 76ers
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News