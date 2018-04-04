Pottstown, Pa. murder suspect arrested in Connecticut

EMBED </>More Videos

Manhunt underway for Pottstown murder suspect: Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 4, 2018. (WPVI)

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
A Pennsylvania man accused of fatally shooting a woman who claimed he was her infant son's father has been arrested in Connecticut.

36-year-old Bobbie Mitchell, Jr. of Pottstown was arrested Tuesday in Waterbury, Conn. by members of the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force and the Waterbury Police Department.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office said Mitchell was found at a home on Armand Drive in Waterbury. He is now behind bars awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

The extradition process will begin Wednesday to return him to Montgomery County to face charges in the murder of 23-year-old Siani Overby.

Authorities say Overby was shot multiple times early Easter Sunday.

She was found dead on a sidewalk by police responding to reports of a woman screaming and shots fired.

Investigators say they found Mitchell's cell phone on the ground next to the victim's legs.

It held several text messages between Mitchell and Overby that were sent less than an hour before her death.

Police also recovered video surveillance which they say shows Overby running from a man and recorded her screaming and pleading for her life as shots were fired.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsmurderstabbingwoman killedsuspect profilePottstown Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News