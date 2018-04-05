Philly DA Krasner says he won't oppose bail for Meek Mill

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on April 5, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Jailed Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill is getting a boost in his bid for release.

District Attorney Larry Krasner informed the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Thursday that he will not oppose bail for Meek Mill -- whose real name is Robert Rhimeek Williams -- pending proceedings against him.

Last week, a Philadelphia judge again denied the rapper's request for freedom as he appeals a two to four year sentence for violating probation.

It's now up to the State Supreme Court, though it's not clear when they might rule.

