Jailed Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill is getting a boost in his bid for release.District Attorney Larry Krasner informed the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Thursday that he will not oppose bail for Meek Mill -- whose real name is Robert Rhimeek Williams -- pending proceedings against him.Last week, a Philadelphia judge again denied the rapper's request for freedom as he appeals a two to four year sentence for violating probation.It's now up to the State Supreme Court, though it's not clear when they might rule.-----