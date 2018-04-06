Buffalo herd stands its ground during attack by lion pride

A herd of more than 500 buffalo successfully defended themselves against a pride of lions in Zambia's South Luangwa National Park.The pride, known as the Mwamba-Kaingo Pride, were determined to win and take down buffalo.However, the buffalo refused to allow the lions to get through their defense.South Luangwa National Park is home to more than 60 species of mammals and more than 400 species of birds, including giraffes, elephants, hippopotamuses, and eagles.