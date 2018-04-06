Police: Man hiding in car tried to strangle woman with phone cord inside Houston garage

EMBED </>More Videos

Man hiding in car tried to strangle woman with phone cord in west Houston, police said. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) --
Police in Houston, Texas are looking for a male suspect after a woman was assaulted inside the garage of her home.

KTRK-TV reports that according to investigators, the 27-year-old victim was attempting to get items out of her car on Pine Lake Drive around 10:35 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspect, wearing a mask and gloves, grabbed her from the back seat and attempted to strangle her with a phone cord, police said.

Authorities said the victim yelled for help, which alerted others in the area and forced the suspect to leave the home.
The woman suffered minor injuries to her neck.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
woman assaultedstranglingu.s. & worldsafetyTexas
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News