Fight ends in shooting outside 7-Eleven store in Tacony section of Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Shooting outside 7-eleven store: Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on April 7, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a fight that ended in gunfire outside a convenience store in the Tacony section of Philadelphia.

It happened at 3 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven store at the corner of Torresdale Avenue and Disston Street.

Police say a man in his 30s and a 49-year-old man got into a fight. It ended when shots were fired.

The older man was hit in the shoulder and foot.

He was rushed to Aria-Jefferson Health, Torresdale Campus in stable condition.

The younger man suffered a graze wound to the head and was also hospitalized in stable condition.

Investigators are working to determine exactly what led to the gunfire.

No charges have been filed in the case.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshooting7-ElevenfightNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News