ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD

1 dead, 4 injured in Roosevelt Boulevard crash; man arrested for DUI

1 dead, 4 injured in Roosevelt Blvd. crash; man arrested for DUI. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on April 10, 2018.

MAYFAIR (WPVI) --
Police have made an arrest after one person was killed and four others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia.

On Monday, April 9, Zamir Allen, 24-years-old from the 3200 block of Ryan Street was arrested and charged with: Aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault while DUI and homicide by vehicle.
Deadly crash on Roosevelt Boulevard. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on April 8, 2018.


The three-vehicle collision happened around 6:49 a.m. Sunday on the northbound lanes of the Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.

Police say 52-year old Diana Como, a passenger in a Nissan Rogue was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 34-year-old man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital with a left leg fracture. A 62-year-old man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale for a head injury.

They are both listed as stable.

Police say two other passengers were treated at the scene for minor injuries and were not taken to the hospital.

