EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3315952" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Deadly crash on Roosevelt Boulevard. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on April 8, 2018.

Police have made an arrest after one person was killed and four others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia.On Monday, April 9, Zamir Allen, 24-years-old from the 3200 block of Ryan Street was arrested and charged with: Aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault while DUI and homicide by vehicle.The three-vehicle collision happened around 6:49 a.m. Sunday on the northbound lanes of the Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.Police say 52-year old Diana Como, a passenger in a Nissan Rogue was pronounced dead at the scene.A 34-year-old man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital with a left leg fracture. A 62-year-old man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale for a head injury.They are both listed as stable.Police say two other passengers were treated at the scene for minor injuries and were not taken to the hospital.------