This baby's Selena-themed photo shoot will melt your heart

The baby's Selena-themed photo shoot will melt your heart

HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) --
This sweet baby is stealing the hearts of so many people after photos of her dressed as the Queen of Tejano was posted on Facebook.


Liliana Serna, a Houston-based photographer, honored Selena's 23-year-death anniversary, with an Queen of Tejano music photo shoot.

"Sometimes I wonder how her life would have been. I remember hearing the news when I got back from school. I was in 4th grade and all I could do was cry, even now, there are certain songs I get teary when I hear them. She just had that spark that you would fall in love with her music immediately," Serna said.
