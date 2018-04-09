Rowan College at Burlington County president resigns following complaint

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. --
The president of a New Jersey college is resigning months after he was placed on leave for a complaint.

The Courier-Post reports the Rowan College at Burlington County board of trustees accepted the resignation of president Paul Drayton during a meeting Friday. Drayton cited "medical reasons." His resignation will take effect Sept. 1.

Administrators placed Drayton on administrative leave on Aug. 30 after the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a complaint against him. College spokesman Greg Volpe said last year the school had planned to investigate the complaint. The details of the complaint are unclear.

Volpe says the college hasn't announced a plan to replace Drayton.

Drayton couldn't be reached for comment.

___

Information from: Courier-Post (Cherry Hill, N.J.), http://www.courierpostonline.com/

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey news
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News