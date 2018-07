The president of a New Jersey college is resigning months after he was placed on leave for a complaint.The Courier-Post reports the Rowan College at Burlington County board of trustees accepted the resignation of president Paul Drayton during a meeting Friday. Drayton cited "medical reasons." His resignation will take effect Sept. 1.Administrators placed Drayton on administrative leave on Aug. 30 after the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a complaint against him. College spokesman Greg Volpe said last year the school had planned to investigate the complaint. The details of the complaint are unclear.Volpe says the college hasn't announced a plan to replace Drayton.Drayton couldn't be reached for comment.___Information from: Courier-Post (Cherry Hill, N.J.), http://www.courierpostonline.com/ ------