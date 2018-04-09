PHILLY PROUD

Bensalem High School students build sled for the blind

EMBED </>More Videos

Bensalem students build sled for the blind: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 6 p.m., April 9, 2018 (WPVI)

By
BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
For a group of engineering students at Bensalem High School, their latest project started with a snowstorm and a guest speaker from Villanova University.

Dr. Christa Bialka specializes in special education and disability awareness.

"We were on a two-hour delay for a snow day of course when Christa was coming to talk to us," said Dan Lubacz, Engineering Teacher. "She asked the class 'How does a blind person go sledding?'"

The six students created several prototypes for their sled for the blind and even skyped with a blind student to get feedback.

It led them to modify an earlier design, which included noise-canceling headphones.

"He told us that their ears are really important for them. Since they can't see they really use them," said junior Jakub Hajduk. "We switched it to the vibrations in the handles."

The students will install sensors on the front of the sled, so when the sled approaches an obstacle, these handles will vibrate. The handles also control the brakes, so the user can stop of steer the sled.

The students will also label parts of the sled in Braille, and they will create them using a 3D printer.

Their teacher said the project might continue into next school year, and he hopes someday they will get to see it in action.

"If it's not for our high school students or our collegiate students thinking big and trying to do something like this for somebody, who else is going to do it?" he said.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationpennsylvania newsblindhigh schoolPhilly Proud
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILLY PROUD
CHOP offers patients a much-needed (and messy) pause in treatment
Celebrating a birthday and 2 decades of service
A free day of art camp for youngsters, outside of Philadelphia city hall
Philly schools celebrates a new project at one of its high schools
Joining forces to fight back against violence
More Philly Proud
EDUCATION
6abc Internship Opportunities
Eager students fill the new Mighty Writers Center in Camden
Murphy unveils details of 4.3 percent increase in school aid
Pa. Attorney General to examine Temple business school scandal
Target offers discount to teachers on school supplies
More Education
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News