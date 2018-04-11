Flamingo or Flamenco? 'Wheel of Fortune' flub goes viral

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3180592" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eagles fans' favorite Wheel of Fortune puzzle of all time. From the March 5, 2018 episode.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1811993" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One Wheel of Fortune contestant may hope strangers show some kindness after this guess.

Flamingo or Flamenco?! That @WheelOfFortune fail has gone viral, and now the man who made the mistake joins us LIVE! @LaraSpencer has the story: pic.twitter.com/XiXU9zcwy7 — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 11, 2018

You may have seen a major flub on 'Wheel of Fortune' Monday night.The category was Fun & Games.All the letters were eventually revealed. The puzzle read: 'Flamenco Dance Lessons.'But contestant Jonny Knowles still couldn't get it right.Instead of 'Flamenco,' Knowles said 'Flamingo.'Knowles, who is from North Carolina, admits he just messed up."I was nervous. I've never been on national TV before. It was crazy. A slip of the tongue, literally," Knowles said.The contestant next to him did pronounce the puzzle right.If Knowles correctly said the puzzle, he would have won $7,100 and a trip to Spain.------