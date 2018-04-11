WHEEL OF FORTUNE

Flamingo or Flamenco? 'Wheel of Fortune' flub goes viral

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant makes big mistake. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 11, 2018. (WPVI)

You may have seen a major flub on 'Wheel of Fortune' Monday night.

The category was Fun & Games.

All the letters were eventually revealed. The puzzle read: 'Flamenco Dance Lessons.'

But contestant Jonny Knowles still couldn't get it right.

Eagles fans' favorite Wheel of Fortune puzzle of all time. From the March 5, 2018 episode.



Instead of 'Flamenco,' Knowles said 'Flamingo.'

Knowles, who is from North Carolina, admits he just messed up.

"I was nervous. I've never been on national TV before. It was crazy. A slip of the tongue, literally," Knowles said.

One Wheel of Fortune contestant may hope strangers show some kindness after this guess.



The contestant next to him did pronounce the puzzle right.

If Knowles correctly said the puzzle, he would have won $7,100 and a trip to Spain.


