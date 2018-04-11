HEALTH & FITNESS

FDA approves first auto-darkening contact lenses

FDA approves first auto-darkening contact lenses - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on April 11, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The FDA has just approved the first contact lenses that transition from light to dark depending on the level of light, similar to how photo-gray glasses work.

The new Acuvue Oasys contacts with Transitions contain an additive that adjusts the lens darkness according to the brightness.

It fades back to clear faster than photogray glasses.

In studies, there was no evidence the change affects driving performance or vision, so if you are outside in the sun, you will still need sunglasses to protect your eyes from sun damage.
