U.S. & WORLD

VIDEO: Gorilla mimics trainer's moves at Busch Gardens

EMBED </>More Videos

Gorilla mimics trainer's moves. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 12, 2018. (WPVI)

If you have ever wondered how animals stay busy at the zoo, wonder no more.

Video shows one gorilla at Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay "working out" with his trainer.

The park released footage of Bolingo mimicking one of the trainers.

Bolingo even does a hand stand!

The animal care specialists say they often do this with primates because it helps enhance their mental and physical wellbeing.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldanimalgorillaszoo
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Man steals car from date to go on another date
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Bear tranquilized after taking dip in Los Angeles pool
Dog who saved owner from rattlesnake's bite honored at Diamondbacks game
Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after spending hours at Florida beach
Burglar bear breaks into family's car, steals their sweets
Audubon Zoo closed after jaguar escapes exhibit, kills 6 animals
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News