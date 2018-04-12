WAWA

Wawa Secret Menu unlocked

EMBED </>More Videos

Wawa Secret Menu unlocked. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on April 12, 2018. (WPVI)

There's not only free coffee at Wawa on Thursday, but if you look close enough, you'll discover a secret.

EMBED More News Videos

Celebrate Wawa Day with free coffee. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 12, 2018.


To celebrate its 54th anniversary, Wawa has decided to do something pretty special.

It's a secret menu just in time for Wawa Day.

Here's how to find it, as revealed on Good Morning America:

1. You go to the touch screen ordering kiosk.
2. At the bottom left of the screen, you will see a logo.
3. Click the Wawa goose and the vault to the secret menu opens.

4. The menu includes a birthday cake milkshake and a birthday cake smoothie.

It is Wawa's birthday after all.

After ordering, the screen says, "Some secrets are meant to be shared" which is exactly what Danya Henninger of BillyPenn.com did.

She posted this step-by-step video of her ordering off the secret menu:



The secret menu will be available through May 6th.

Wawa encourages those talking about the hidden treats on social media to use #WawaSecretMenu.

There are more than 790 stores across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington D.C.

On April 16, 1964, the first Wawa Food Market opened in Folsom, Delaware County.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodconsumerwawafood
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Free coffee for Wawa Day on Thursday
WAWA
Wawa celebrates Hoagie Day with 7 tons of free hoagies
Police: Wawa charity box thief arrested
Wawa to unveil new secret menu items
Surveillance video of suspects sought in separate stabbings at same Wawa
Man stabbed inside Center City Wawa
More wawa
FOOD & DRINK
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
Watch FYI Philly's annual Ice Cream Social
Atlantic City's new Youyu Noodle Bar is inspired by Asian street food
New steakhouse American Cut debuts in Ocean Resort Casino
Get to know the freshest new eateries to debut in Ocean City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News