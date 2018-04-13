HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: "Moderate" drinking of no health benefit

EMBED </>More Videos

Study: "Moderate" drinking of no health benefit. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on April 13, 2018. (WPVI)

A major international study has found no overall health benefits from moderate drinking.

And it questions U-S guidelines that say men can safely drink twice as much as women.

The report, which has 120 authors and covers 600-thousand people, says that while moderate drinking reduces non-fatal heart attack, it's also linked to a host of other cardiovascular problems.

The data show that the bad effects offset the good.

Those include stroke, aneurysms, deadly high blood pressure, and heart failure.

The report, published in the Lancet, says low-risk drinking means no more than seven beers a week for men and women alike.

"Drinking more may reduce the risk of nonfatal heart attack, but actually, let's balance that against the higher risk of stroke and other fatal cardiovascular diseases and shorter life expectancy," said the lead researcher.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckalcoholheart disease
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Walking bridge - Today's Fitness Tip
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News