Shelter Me - Jax's Labrador Retriever Rescue: Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on April 14, 2018. (WPVI)

By
READING, Pa. (WPVI) --
Sometimes there's that one dog that just can't get adopted. This week, we visit a shelter that has made it its mission to help those that get overlooked.

Jax's Labrador Retriever Rescue, based in Reading, Pa., focuses on dogs that are a little bit more difficult to adopt: "ones that have some training needs, and behavior issues and medical issues," said the rescue's trainer coordinator, Sharon Messersmitch.

For starters, all of the Jax's dogs come to the Canine Valley Training Facility.

"They'll get manners training, behavior modification and socialization with people and other dogs," said Messersmitch.

The rescue is foster-based and run by volunteers.

Right now they're raising money for 6-month-old Atlas, who was born with a spine malformation and needs life-saving surgery.

"We just ask everyone to go on to our Facebook page and look up all the different fundraisers we have to help us out," said Messersmitch.

The rescue is also look for loving homes for its pets, including Zeek.

"He's 2 years old. He's an English pointer," Messersmitch told us. "He had somewhat of a tough start where people were not real nice to him."

Zeek is a hunting dog who requires a lot of mental and physical stimulation - and an experienced home with lots of land to exercise.

Then there's Will, a 3-year-old yellow Lab mix. His favorite spot is the front porch.

"He's the one who will sit on your front porch in one of the chairs," said Messersmitch. "And he will just sit there and watch the birds and cars drive by."

Eden is approximately 3 years old and arrived at Jax's from Texas following Hurricane Harvey.

She's the perfect combo between play and couch potato.

"She has a lot of energy for a half hour than she crashes," said Messersmitch.
If you are interested in adopting any of these animals, here's the link to Jax's Labrador Retriever Rescue.

And if you'd like us to share your shelter success stories, post a picture to the FYI Philly Facebook page using #6abcshelterme and tell us where you adopted your pet and how much they mean to you.

We'll be featuring your stories on upcoming Shelter Me segments.
