Man killed during struggle with shotgun in Wynnefield

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Philadelphia's Wynnefield neighborhood Saturday evening.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of Woodbine Avenue.

Police say two men apparently were in a fight and there was a struggle with a shotgun.

The shotgun went off striking a 32-year-old man in the stomach. He was rushed to Lankenau Hospital and pronounced dead.

So far, there are no charges.

