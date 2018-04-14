Man killed during struggle with shotgun in Wynnefield

Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Philadelphia's Wynnefield neighborhood Saturday evening.It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of Woodbine Avenue.Police say two men apparently were in a fight and there was a struggle with a shotgun.The shotgun went off striking a 32-year-old man in the stomach. He was rushed to Lankenau Hospital and pronounced dead.So far, there are no charges.------