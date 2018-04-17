HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

2nd man arrested in video game murder in Mercer County

EMBED </>More Videos

2nd man arrested in video game murder in Mercer County. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on April 17, 2018. (WPVI)

HAMILTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
A second man has been arrested, accused of luring a Mercer County gamer to his death under the guise of buying a PlayStation system.

29-year-old Akmal Alvaranga is facing a litany of charges, including murder and kidnapping.

Police say both Alvaranga and Rufus Thompson told Danny Diaz-Delgado to meet them to purchase the system, back on March 24.

The 20-year-old was found shot to death, on the bank of a Hamilton Township creek, with his hands bound behind his back.

Investigators say the men never had a PlayStation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Family heartbroken after young man killed buying used PS4
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Father of 43 children found beaten in Chicago home
Man executed inside his Bentley in Upper Darby
Woman shot and killed by stray bullet in Mexico
Man sought for woman's death in Bensalem found after 2nd stabbing
Young Philadelphia man killed on mother's birthday
More homicide investigation
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News