A second man has been arrested, accused of luring a Mercer County gamer to his death under the guise of buying a PlayStation system.29-year-old Akmal Alvaranga is facing a litany of charges, including murder and kidnapping.Police say both Alvaranga and Rufus Thompson told Danny Diaz-Delgado to meet them to purchase the system, back on March 24.The 20-year-old was found shot to death, on the bank of a Hamilton Township creek, with his hands bound behind his back.Investigators say the men never had a PlayStation.------