Police recover 2 credit card skimming devices in Paoli

Pennsylvania News

PAOLI, Pa. (WPVI) --
Tredyffrin Township Police recovered two credit card skimming devices located on the inside of two gas pumps at a 7-Eleven store.

It happened Monday at the store located at 1818 Lancaster Avenue in Paoli.

Police say the skimming devices were found on pumps two and four.

They say customers who used those pumps should check their credit card statements for fraudulent activity.

Customers should always check that the protective seals are not broken prior to utilizing pumps to ensure the pumps are not compromised.

If you believe you are a victim of fraud, please call 610-408-3649.

-------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsskimmingcredit cards
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News