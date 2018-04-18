Police fire at suspect on North 33rd Street in Philadelphia

Police are investigating after Action News is told at least one officer fired at a suspect in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia.The gunfire erupted before 4 a.m. Wednesday in the area of the 3100 block of West Allegheny Avenue when police officers in uniform were on patrol.An officer spotted a silver 2018 Nissan Altima, traveling westbound on Allegheny. That officer checked out the license plate and found out it was stolen.The Officers activated their emergency equipment and attempted to stop the vehicle.And that's when the suspect accelerated the vehicle, fleeing from the officers. The vehicle crashed, damaging two unattended parked vehicles on the 3100 block of North 33rd Street.Officer #1 approached the driver's side of the Nissan Altima as the suspect was exiting the driver's seat, and ordered the male to stay in the vehicle and show his hands.Police say the male exited the vehicle while reaching towards his waistband and officer #1 drew his firearm and discharged one round at the male.The projectile penetrated the driver's side rear door, and the male ran north on 33rd Street and was apprehended by both officers.The suspect was uninjured. He was transported to the Detention Unit at Police Headquarters.There were no reported injuries to police or civilians as a result of the firearm discharge.------