FBI raid targets methadone clinic in Camden, New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

FBI raids Methadone clinic in Camden: Brian Taffe reports on Action News at 4 p.m., April 18, 2018

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Federal authorities raided a drug treatment facility in Camden.

FBI agents converged on the methadone clinic on North 5th Street before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The exact nature of the investigation was unclear.

EMBED More News Videos

FBI raids drug treatment clinic in Camden: Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on April 18, 2018.



North 5th Street was closed between Market and Federal Streets for most of the day on Wednesday due to a heavy police presence.

Methadone is a drug used by some treatment centers to help reduce the withdrawal symptoms from heroin.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsraiddrugsFBICamden
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News