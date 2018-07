EMBED >More News Videos Fire breaks out at West Oak Lane church. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 19, 2018.

Firefighters battled a massive fire at a church in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.The fire broke out around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at the converted church on Chelten Avenue and Limekiln Pike.Arriving crews were met with flames shooting from the roof.Firefighters battled the fire for nearly an hour.The fire was placed under control at 8:36 p.m.No injuries were reported.------