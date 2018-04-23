EDUCATION

NJ schools awarded gifts for environmental programs

EMBED </>More Videos

NJ schools awarded gifts for environmental programs. David Murphy reports during Action News at Noon on Aprl 20, 2018. (WPVI)

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) --
In celebration of Earth Day two New Jersey schools, one a special needs school and one a diverse high school, were surprised with checks to enhance their environmental programs.

The students at Archbishop Damiano School in Westville, Gloucester County have worked tirelessly building their horticultural program.

Horticulture teacher Linda McHugh said, "We started very small with just a few butterfly bushes and we've grown and now we have a full-size greenhouse."

That hard work has paid off, this school is one of two recipients of the 2018 Environmental Community Service Award. The award is handed out annually by law firm Manko, Gold, Katcher, and Fox along with Wawa and 6abc.

The school's are each given a $5,000 check.

The Damiano School cultivates it's own composting program and grows produce for local food pantries.

"We also use them in our school lunches in the summer," McHugh said.

The students are not only learning the importance of gardening and fresh food, one young man is learning to speak Italian!

Chris Young cares for his own sensory garden.

"From the feeling and the smelling, he knows his plants. I also like the smell of thyme," said McHugh.

The money is earmarked for wheelchair accessible garden beds, railings along the pathway and braille signs.

Carlos Leon, a junior said, "I think it's awesome I love this kind of stuff."

Penns Grove High School in Carney's Point, Salem County is poised to make a big impact on Monarch butterflies.

Science teacher Vicki Palaganas said, "90% of the population is completely eliminated, there is only 10% left."

This winning school hopes captive breeding of the butterflies will change that.

They plan to use the money for growth lights, more plants, and breeding nets.

Dean Marich, a senior said, "I'm really excited. I can't, I'm actually a little shaky still a little excited."

Congratulations to both of our winners.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationn.j. newsnew jersey newsschoolsearth dayenvironment
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
6abc Internship Opportunities
Eager students fill the new Mighty Writers Center in Camden
Murphy unveils details of 4.3 percent increase in school aid
Pa. Attorney General to examine Temple business school scandal
Target offers discount to teachers on school supplies
More Education
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News