Better than a beach photo: Christie spends $85K on portrait

Christie spends $85K on portrait.

TRENTON, N.J. --
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's official portrait will cost $85,000, which is more than taxpayers shelled out for paintings of his three predecessors combined.

The Record reports that Australian artist Paul Newton will paint the portrait of the Republican who left office after eight years in January.

The cost detail was obtained through an open records request.

Democrats Jon Corzine, Richard Codey and Jim McGreevey spent a combined $74,500 for theirs. None served for two terms.

The Christie painting will likely be more formal than one of his best known images of him after he was photographed sitting on a beach closed to the public due to a budget stalemate last year.

Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on July 3, 2017.


Christie appreciated luxury, watching the Dallas Cowboys from owner Jerry Jones' box and going to Jordan on the King Abdullah II's dime.
