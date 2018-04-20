Local Students Rally for Gun Safety in Center City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3370917" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> National School Walkout seeks change. Maggie Rulli reports during Action News at Noon on April 20, 2018.

Crowd of students growing at City Hall calling for gun reform. “Books not Bullets” pic.twitter.com/d9sKkCfNPO — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) April 20, 2018

From their classrooms to Center City, students came to protest and to march, with intentions to create change.String Theory High School student Akili Farrow said, "This can honestly happen to anybody anywhere at any time. Even if it never happened in our school- if we can prevent it some way we should."Rassida Diallo of Multicultural Academy Charter School added, "My family members or anyone I know haven't been victims of gun violence, but if I don't do something, nobody else is going to do something."In Philadelphia and across the country today, thousands of students walked out of class on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine tragedy. 12 students and a teacher were gunned down in the school on April 20, 1999.Students have been mobilizing in droves since 17 were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school in Florida in February.Rick Thomas from CAPA choked up thinking about it. "They're innocent kids. I can't stand by and watch people die." Jake Fusco of Friends Select says, "I don't think I've seen a protest that has this magnitude behind it in a while."These students want elected officials to act. They want to feel safe in their schools.Marina Garagozzo of Friends Select said, "It's not okay for children to be shot when all we want to do is go to school and get a good education."