Police seek suspect in Lindenwold, NJ murder

Camden County prosecutors are asking the public to be on the lookout for a wanted murderer.They, along with U.S. Marshals, are searching for 28-year-old Terrill Chandler.He is charged with murdering 25-year-old Dominique Vivett at the Arborwood Apartment Complex in Lindenwold earlier this month.Authorities believe Chandler may be in the Trenton area with his girlfriend, Victoria Harris.She is wanted on an outstanding warrant.If you see either of these people, you are asked to call 911 immediately.