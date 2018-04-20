Police seek suspect in Lindenwold, NJ murder

LINDENWOLD, N.J. (WPVI) --
Camden County prosecutors are asking the public to be on the lookout for a wanted murderer.

They, along with U.S. Marshals, are searching for 28-year-old Terrill Chandler.

He is charged with murdering 25-year-old Dominique Vivett at the Arborwood Apartment Complex in Lindenwold earlier this month.

Authorities believe Chandler may be in the Trenton area with his girlfriend, Victoria Harris.

She is wanted on an outstanding warrant.

If you see either of these people, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsmurderLindenwold
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News