Fentanyl-laced heroin, marijuana seized at Port of Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE --Multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed the Port of Wilmington, earlier this week.
Officials from US Customs and Border Protection say they found fentanyl-laced heroin and 62 grams marijuana, during a random compliance inspection.
Chopper 6 HD was over the port on Wednesday as agents searched for contraband.
One person was arrested, in connection to the bust, two more were taken into custody for outstanding warrants.
