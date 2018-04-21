Burglar found taking a bath with plate of Cheetos in Louisiana home

MONROE, La. (WPVI) --A burglar has been caught orange-handed, taking a bath with Cheetos in the comfort of someone else's home.
Evelyn Washington was allegedly discovered naked in a tub with a plate of the half-eaten chips.
Monroe, Louisiana resident, Freda Gray, says she returned from a long day's work to find the unwelcome guest.
Gray believes Washington smashed through a side window and then promptly raided the pantry.
Gray says she allowed Washington to borrow some clothes before notifying police.
She is charged with burglary and property damage.
