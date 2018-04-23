Police investigate deadly stabbing in Chester City

Police are speaking to a person of interest following a deadly stabbing in Chester City.City of Chester Police say they responded to the 600 block of West 9th Street for the report of a domestic situation around 10:30 p.m. Friday.Upon arrival, they found a woman's body in the kitchen with an apparent stab wound.They also found a child crying in one of the bedrooms.Investigators believe there was some sort of struggle before the unidentified victim was stabbed.Police say charges are forthcoming.------