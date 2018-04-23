The body of a woman who was missing from Philadelphia has been discovered in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, according to the coroner's office.Nicole Murray, 24, was found dead in the rear of a property at the 500 block of Foliage Drive in Tunkhannock Township after 4 p.m. Friday.Murray had been missing from the Philadelphia area since late December 2017 and was last seen in early January.The coroner's office is conducting the investigation along with the Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Unit and the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department.A forensic autopsy will be conducted on Monday, April 23.------