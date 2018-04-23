EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3371724" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The panel breaks down the reaction to the arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks.

Two stories that deserve more attention.

Host Tamala Edwards and five Insiders share a robust discussion with many varied viewpoints on the Starbucks Incident in Philadelphia, where a viral video of two African American men getting arrested captured the national debate on racial bias, corporate responsibility and the judgment of law enforcement.This week's panel is comprised of David Dix, Brian Tierney, Donna Gentile O'Donnell, Farah Jimenez and Ajay Raju.