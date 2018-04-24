Rhys Hoskins gets his own milkshake

Thank you so much to @rhyshoskins, his team, the staff and families of @PhiladelphiaMDA and each and every one of our amazing customers who came out tonight for the launch of our new Rhys Hoskins Shake. What an incredible night!🥤⚾️ #RhysHoskinsShake #collegevilleitalianbakery pic.twitter.com/Sg4GY2vP3o