Goose attacks high school golfer

Goose attacks high school golfers. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 24, 2018. (WPVI)

It was likely the most exciting golf game this group of teens had ever played.

ABC News reports at a high school golf tournament last weekend in Adrian, Michigan, a Blissfield High School foursome had teed off and was walking down a fairway where a goose was sitting on an egg in a nest off to the side.

There was a sign warning them of the goose and the golfers were respecting its space.

But that's when an additional goose suddenly came up behind the golfers.

The goose attacked the golfers, with one particular teen, in his purple pullover, coming under direct assault.



Neither student nor goose was injured in the scuffle.

Blissfield finished ninth of the 13 teams in the Saturday tournament.

