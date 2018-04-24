HEALTH & FITNESS

New guidelines released for Multiple Sclerosis patients

EMBED </>More Videos

New guidelines released for Multiple Sclerosis patients - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on April 24, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
There are new guidelines to treat people with Multiple Sclerosis or MS. The goal is to prevent problems as early as possible.

Many say this is overdue because the last guidelines were published in 2002.

At that time, there were only a few medications. Now, there are 17 drugs approved for MS and new research shows starting medication earlier will lead to better results.

MS is a chronic inflammatory condition that affects the nervous system. It can lead to muscle weakness, vision problems, and thinking difficulties.

Advances in medicine have made it possible to start treatment at the first signs of the disease and closely monitor to make adjustments. The thinking is once the damage is done, it can't be reversed, so starting medication early can help prevent that damage and slow the progression of MS.

"We know that we can't take away any injury that's occurred in the time during the disease, so the more we can be preventing things up front the better we can do," said Dr. Alexander Rae Grant from the Cleveland Clinic.

If you have MS, it's best to talk to your doctor about the risks versus the benefits of medication and to develop a treatment plan for you.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckmultiple sclerosis
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Walking bridge - Today's Fitness Tip
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News