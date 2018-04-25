SHOPPING

Frustrated Walmart shopper grabs PA to beg for help

EMBED </>More Videos

Frustrated Walmart shopper takes matter into his own hands (Credit: Forrest Hunter via Storyful) (KTRK)

LAWRENCEBURG, Kentucky --
You've likely been there -- feeling so frustrated while shopping, you want to take matters into your own hands. One man did just that when he couldn't find an employee to help him at Walmart.

"Customer needs assistance in sporting goods please. I'm the customer."

Forrest Hunter picked up the intercom, asking for help in the sporting goods section of a Walmart in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.

He says a worker eventually responded, and was a little embarrassed.
Hunter was there to buy his hunting license.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingwalmartu.s. & worldbuzzworthy6abc Snacks
SHOPPING
Waterpik recalls toothbrush due to fire risk
Consumer Reports: Save thousands on kitchen appliance updates
Amazon hopes its Prime Day doesn't go to the dogs
Build-A-Bear continues 'pay your age' promo for birthdays
What's the Deal: Amazon Prime Day sneak peek
More Shopping
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News