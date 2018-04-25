Prosecutors: Mom was driving drunk in crash that killed son

EMBED </>More Videos

Prosecutors: Mom was driving drunk in crash that killed son. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on April 25, 2018. (WPVI)

UPPER SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (WPVI) --
Authorities say a mother who was driving drunk when she caused a head-on crash that killed her 8-year-old son and injured a couple in the other car is facing numerous charges.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office says 37-year-old Kelly Anne Colbridge, of Warminster, is charged with homicide, aggravated assault by vehicle and other counts stemming from the April 7 crash in Upper Southampton.

Authorities say emergency responders initially didn't realize Colbridge's son was in her car until they saw him in the rear of the vehicle.

The boy, whose spine had been separated from his skull, died three days later at a hospital.

Colbridge suffered several broken bones and a punctured lung. A Levittown couple in the other car was also injured, and the wife underwent emergency surgery.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsdui crashDUIdwi with childarrest
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News