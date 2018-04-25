CAREERS

Walt Disney World hiring 3,500 new employees for summer

Walt Disney World hiring 3,500 employees for summer - Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5pm on April 25, 2018. (WPVI)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WPVI) --
Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida is looking for a few thousand new cast members.

The theme park is searching for thousands of summer workers and is reportedly offering signing bonuses for some positions.

Disney's annual hiring blitz is in preparation for the busy summer vacation season and the company is looking to staff a wide variety of jobs, including culinary chefs, lifeguards, bus drivers, and housekeepers.

Some 3,500 positions are hoping to be filledand to sweeten the deal, many applicants could receive bonuses of up to $3,000 dollars if they are hired.

Central florida becomes a major tourist destination during the summer season and Disney wants to be ready.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of 6abc.

