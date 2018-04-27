Camden residents hopeful as Subaru opens headquarters

A big day in Camden as Subaru officially celebrates the opening of its North American headquarters.A great catch someone said for this hard scrapple city that needs economic development and the jobs and revenue it can generate.A lot of corporations are being lured here because of mammoth tax breaks. But the mayor says you have to give to get. He has high hopes for the partnership between the Japanese automotive giant and the residents of a town where many of the residents are poor.Camden Mayor Frank Moran said, "As someone who grew up in this city, I will tell you, my residents are committed. They have dreams and the ability to succeed. What they need is an opportunity and that is what Subaru is offering."The new headquarters sits right off the Admiral Wilson Boulevard across from old faithful Campbell's which sprouted up here 150 years ago and never left. Subaru will relocate 500 employees into the four-story complex with 100 more soon to arrive.The Philadelphia 76'ers built their new headquarters here in Camden without having to change the name to take advantage of the tax incentives.Sixers CEO Scott O'Neill said, "I don't know what is used to be, but I can tell you Camden is a city on the rise."Camden's reputation was dragged down for decades by political corruption, suburban flight. And murderous violence. Those who have hung in here their whole lives hope a brighter day will arrive during their lifetimes.Jasmine Cuascut of Camden said, "People that live here have hope for our city. We want Subaru, we want the 76ers to open up their application process to us as well."James Troutman of Camden said, "I'd like to see the city itself to expand, crime rate to go down, and for the people of Camden to have jobs."------