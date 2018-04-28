Crime Fighters: Bandit hits Police and Fire Credit Union

The Philadelphia police and the FBI are asking for your help in catching a man who they say robbed a credit union on three occasions.They said he robbed the Police and Fire Federal Credit Union along the 7600 block of City Avenue in the city's Overbrook Park section.The robberies occurred on July 1, July 29 and October 31, 2013."The problem here is you go into a bank where you have police and firemen coming in, you don't know what kind of catastrophe may happen. They want this individual off the street," said John Apeldorn of the Citizens Crime Commission.The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-30's, about 6' to 6' 2" tall, with a medium build with a medium to dark complexion.At the time he is said to have a scraggly goatee and possibly acne or similar bumps on his face."He was wearing a hat each time he did these jobs, one was a black cap with white letters that said "Sox" on there, and the other one was just a flat cap. He's got a note, he brandishes what people believe to be a gun, they didn't see a gun, he takes the money and flees," said Apeldorn.The Citizens Crime Commission is administering a $10,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call the tip line at 215-546-TIPS.All calls will remain anonymous.------