WATCH: Herrera makes great catch for Phils in loss to Braves

Philadelphia Phillies' Odubel Herrera in action during a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

By AARON BRACY
PHILADELPHIA --
Like everyone else, Freddie Freeman marveled at Odubel Herrera's amazing catch . But the Atlanta star doesn't want to see a repeat performance - at least not while he's batting.

Herrera reached way into the bushes beyond the center field wall to rob Freeman of a home run, but the Braves wound up beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 Saturday night.

"It was a great catch," Freeman said, adding with a smile, "Tell him never to do that again."

Freeman later hit an RBI triple and Nick Markakis homered, helping Mike Foltynewicz and the Braves win for the ninth time in their last 12 games in Philadelphia.

The Braves led 3-0 in the third inning when Freeman hit a drive to deep center. It looked like a two-run homer off the bat, but Herrera jumped high and reached far over the fence.

As he caught the ball, Herrera's glove went into a bush that is part of the batter's eye. Herrera still held onto the ball, drawing loud cheers from the fans and amazed reactions from his teammates. The out call was upheld after a video review confirmed Herrera made the catch.

"To go in the bushes, the focus it takes to make that catch is phenomenal," Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

Herrera said he got a good read right away.

"I knew I had a chance," he said through a translator.

Herrera's only concern was whether the ball hit the bushes before the glove, which would've made it a home run. Replays showed that wasn't the case.

Herrera said the branches actually acted like a cushion, protecting him from tumbling over the fence. Asked if his brush with the bushes hurt, Herrera showed scratches on both arms.



Foltynewicz (2-1) allowed one run on three hits in six innings, striking out six and walking two.

"He was really good," Snitker said. "He had everything going and was really on the attack."

Arodys Vizcaino pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save.

Maikel Franco homered for the Phillies.

Markakis gave Atlanta an early lead with a leadoff homer in the second against Nick Pivetta (1-1).

"He's been swinging the bat really, really well for a long time now," Snitker said.

The Braves went up 3-0 with a pair of runs in the third. Ryan Flaherty and Foltynewicz reached on a pair of singles that didn't leave the infield, Ender Inciarte hit an RBI single and Ozzie Albies added a sacrifice fly.

Two innings later, Freeman put the Braves up 4-0 with an RBI triple to right-center that was far enough away from Herrera to find ground.

Pivetta gave up four runs on six hits with six strikeouts and three walks in five innings.

STILL STREAKING

Besides his defensive gem, Herrera extended his career-high streak to 28 consecutive games reaching base with a first-inning single.

RECORD THIEF

Inciarte stole two bases, upping his April total to 12 to break the club record for steals in a month.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: LHP Luiz Gohara (left ankle) was activated off the 10-day DL and optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Phillies: RHP Jerad Eickhoff threw a two-inning bullpen session on Saturday as he tries to work his way back from a strained right lat that has kept him on the DL all season. ... SS J.P. Crawford (right elbow strain) was lifted for Pedro Florimon in the fifth.

UP NEXT

Braves RHP Brandon McCarthy (3-0, 3.38) opposes RHP Vince Velasquez (1-3, 4.50) in the finale of the three-game series on Sunday afternoon.

------
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
