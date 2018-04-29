Giant inflatable duck drifts down street in Iowa

U.S. & WORLD

DES MOINES, Iowa (WPVI) --
Drivers traveling down a street in Des Moines were forced to share the road with a giant, unexpected traveler.

A large inflatable duck was spotted blowing down the street on Thursday, April 26, after breaking free from its tether during a charity event.

Witnesses looking out a window in a nearby building noticed the yellow balloon tumbling down Southeast 6th Street.

Marc R. Wallace took to Twitter after capturing footage of the incident, stating, "So, watch out on Southeast 6th Street in Des Moines!"

According to local reports, the duck escaped from an event held by the Youth and Emergency Shelter Services.

