ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Actor Danny DeVito gets his own day in his native New Jersey

Actor Danny DeVito is getting his own day in his native New Jersey.

ASBURY PARK, N.J. --
Actor Danny DeVito is getting his own day in his native New Jersey.

The Asbury Park Press reports that the Asbury Park City Council honored Devito on Saturday night by declaring his birthday, Nov. 17, as "Danny DeVito Day" in his hometown.

The honor was announced as DeVito appeared at the Asbury Park Music and Film Festival, which helps raise money for arts education for school-aged children in the city.

DeVito is well known from the classic TV series "Taxi" and films including "Romancing the Stone," ''Twins" and "Batman Returns" and has directing and producing credits. He currently stars on the comedy series "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also spoke at the festival, saying "Danny has never forgotten where he came from."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentn.j. newsnew jersey newsactorcelebrity
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Firefly Music Festival sold to Coachella producer AEG Presents
'Brady Bunch' house up for sale for nearly $2M
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News