$12M Lincoln Drive restoration project begins Monday

A $12-million restoration project on Lincoln Drive begins on Monday.The project includes day and night work between Ridge and Wayne avenues.Improvements include resurfacing, guard rail and median replacements, and drainage improvements.The project also includes traffic improvements, such as traffic signal mast arms and poles, at all five signalized intersections along this section of Lincoln Drive and at the intersection of Rittenhouse Street & Wissahickon Avenue.The Philadelphia Water Department will replace a storm water sewer at Harvey Street, as part of the project.Officials say work planned between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. will have minimal impact on traffic with one lane closed, but work from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. will involve full road closures.There will be no closures during morning and evening rush hours.Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.It is being funded with 80% Federal and 20% City funds.