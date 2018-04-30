TRAFFIC

$12M Lincoln Drive restoration project begins Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Lincoln Drive restoration project begins Monday. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on April 30, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A $12-million restoration project on Lincoln Drive begins on Monday.

The project includes day and night work between Ridge and Wayne avenues.

Improvements include resurfacing, guard rail and median replacements, and drainage improvements.

The project also includes traffic improvements, such as traffic signal mast arms and poles, at all five signalized intersections along this section of Lincoln Drive and at the intersection of Rittenhouse Street & Wissahickon Avenue.

The Philadelphia Water Department will replace a storm water sewer at Harvey Street, as part of the project.

Officials say work planned between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. will have minimal impact on traffic with one lane closed, but work from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. will involve full road closures.

There will be no closures during morning and evening rush hours.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

It is being funded with 80% Federal and 20% City funds.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the report from Annie McCormick on Action News at 6 p.m. on April 29, 2018.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newsconstructionlincoln drive
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Multiple school buses collide in Burlington Co.; 24 injured
Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
1 killed in fiery crash in Talleyville, Delaware
More Traffic
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Show More
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More News