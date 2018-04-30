Rescuers freed a teenage victim who was trapped after a car slammed into a building in Elsmere, Delaware.The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Kirkwood Highway (Route 2).Police say the vehicle was involved in a crash with another car before it struck the building.The view from Chopper 6 showed about a dozen firefighters and medics surrounding the car, working to free a 17-year-old.A stop sign appeared to have been sheared from its post and was on the ground.The other vehicle involved was at rest on the street with apparent front-end damage.There was no word on how many people were involved or what their injuries may be.------