ELSMERE, Del. (WPVI) --Rescuers freed a teenage victim who was trapped after a car slammed into a building in Elsmere, Delaware.
The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Kirkwood Highway (Route 2).
Police say the vehicle was involved in a crash with another car before it struck the building.
The view from Chopper 6 showed about a dozen firefighters and medics surrounding the car, working to free a 17-year-old.
A stop sign appeared to have been sheared from its post and was on the ground.
The other vehicle involved was at rest on the street with apparent front-end damage.
There was no word on how many people were involved or what their injuries may be.
