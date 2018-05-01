SPORTS

Video captures touching basketball game on Bucks County court

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on April 30, 2018. (WPVI)

LANGHORNE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Two men playing basketball in a neighborhood park may sound simple and seemingly uneventful.

However, there was something compelling about a moment that led one local father from Langhorne, Bucks County to record the moment.

John Crichton sent the video to Action News, writing: "Hey guys. I know this may not be a big news story but it should be. We should all follow the lead of these two gentlemen... Random connection that should be shared a million times. We should all follow their lead."



Crichton says the moment struck him -- two strangers at different stages of life connecting in a seemingly basic game of basketball.

The Philadelphia police officer took to social media to find out who these men were and to share the beauty and simplicity of the moment.

As it turns out, the younger man is Aaron Banks, who works for Woods Services, which helps people with disabilities and complex needs.

Gary Bloom, the older gentleman, says he had the basketball and the two played a few rounds of horse.

Gary, a lawyer in Fairless Hills, says he often goes to Mayors Playground to get some exercise, and explains their moment like this: it was a nice, pleasant occasion.

He also gets a chuckle that some who have viewed the video are noting they're different races.

He says it just doesn't matter. "We truly enjoyed each other."

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportspennsylvania newsbig talkersLanghorne Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Show More
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More News