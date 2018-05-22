FYI PHILLY

Tall Ships Festival coming to Philly

EMBED </>More Videos

The tall ship festival is coming to Philadelphia over Memorial Day weekend. (WPVI)

Entertainment: Tall Ships
The Tall Ships festival is coming to Philadelphia. The magnificent ships sail up the Delaware May 24-28h.
Sail Philadelphia 2018: May 24-28, Delaware River Waterfront
* 6abc will have a live special Thursday, May 24, 3-4 p.m., capturing those tall ships as they sail up to the Delaware.
----------

Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyFYI Phillyfyi eventsTall Ships
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Watch FYI Philly: Inside Old City's restaurant revival
FYI PHILLY
Watch FYI Philly's annual Ice Cream Social
Summer foods you will love: Watermelon, watermelon water ice
Summer foods you will love: Zucchini and zoodles
FYI Philly: Zen gardens and 6 beer gardens you have to try
Watch: FYI Philly's taco tour and sushi spots you must try
More FYI Philly
FAMILY & PARENTING
WATCH: Toddler dances to Action News theme song
Brother poses as bride in hilarious gag
Hundreds of bikers help celebrate birthday of 10-year-old with autism
Toddlers rendition of the national anthem goes viral
Photographer recreates newborn Disney princess photo shoot with toddlers one year later
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
More News