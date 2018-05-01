CONSUMER

Oreo new flavor contest has local tie

EMBED </>More Videos

Oreo new flavor contest has local tie - Rick Williams reports during Action News at noon on May 1, 2018. (WPVI)

Oreo is hosting a contest to let America decide the next flavor of its famous cookie.

Three finalists of the first ever #MyOreoCreation contest were chosen and are now available in stores: Cherry Cola flavored Oreo cookies, Kettle Corn flavored Oreo cookies, and Pina Colada flavored Oreo Thins cookies.

The Pina Colada idea came from David M. of Bellmawr, Camden County.



The voting is open from April 30 until June 30 on www.myoreocreation.com.

Oreo fans that participate will also be entered for a chance to win prizes.

The winning flavor will be announced on or around July 7 and the creator will receives $500,000.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodconsumeroreo
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
Waterpik recalls toothbrush due to fire risk
Consumer Reports: Save thousands on kitchen appliance updates
More consumer
FOOD & DRINK
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
Watch FYI Philly's annual Ice Cream Social
Atlantic City's new Youyu Noodle Bar is inspired by Asian street food
New steakhouse American Cut debuts in Ocean Resort Casino
Get to know the freshest new eateries to debut in Ocean City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Show More
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More News