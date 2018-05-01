HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME

*NSYNC receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

EMBED </>More Videos

*NSYNC received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, cementing the boy band's mark on entertainment history. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By
LOS ANGELES --
*NSYNC received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, cementing the boy band's mark on entertainment history.

Thousands of super-fans lined up in the early morning hours to ensure a good spot to view the highly anticipated star ceremony.

As the band was introduced, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President Leron Gubler declared Monday as *NSYNC Day in Hollywood.

The designation drew a burst of cheers from the crowd, which only grew louder as the band stepped up to the podium.

Justin Timberlake repeatedly stated his affection for all of the band members, who all shared in a group hug. Timberlake also gave special thanks to his mother as well as his wife, actress Jessica Biel, who attended the ceremony.
EMBED More News Videos

Justin Timberlake thanked his mother as well as his wife, actress Jessica Biel, during the ceremony to honor *NSYNC with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.


Seconds before the star unveiling, JC Chasez grabbed the mic and said, "By the way, in case any of you didn't know, tomorrow, 'It's gonna be May.'" This references a meme of Timberlake saying "It's gonna be May" that has circulated on the internet for years. It's a play off a line Timberlake sings in the band's 2000 hit "It's Gonna Be Me."

Timberlake, Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick then all posed for photos by their newly minted Walk of Fame star on Hollywood Boulevard near La Brea Avenue.

Ahead of the ceremony, fans camped out overnight while covered in merchandise such as *NSYNC blankets, shirts and homemade attire. Throughout the morning, a massive line continued to form with eager fans holding signs for the beloved stars.

"I mean, my work knows, friends, my kindergarten teacher was excited for me coming here. She still remembers that I was a JT fan back then, so, it's real," one excited fan said.

A mom-and-daughter duo waited in line with signs that read, "It's tearin' up our hearts we don't have a selfie with*NSYNC. Help us get one," referencing the group's 1997 song "Tearin' Up my Heart."

Though *NSYNC went on a hiatus in 2002, they did reunite for a brief moment in 2013 for Timberlake's MTV VMA performance.



-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmusic newshollywood walk of famemusicboy bandreunioncelebrityentertainmentjustin timberlake
Related
Minnie Mouse to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Fans celebrate unveiling of Selena's Hollywood Walk of Fame star
'Wonder Woman' Lynda Carter gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Mark Hamill receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME
Pink, Terrence Howard on Walk of Fame Class of 2019 list
NSYNC to be honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Steve Irwin receives posthumous star on Walk of Fame
Mark Hamill receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
More hollywood walk of fame
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Demi Lovato Sweepstakes
Becca visits her final 4 men's hometowns
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Show More
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More News