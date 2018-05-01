PETS & ANIMALS

Brandywine Valley SPCA hoping to turn shelter into rehab center

Delaware News

GEORGETOWN, Del. (WPVI) --
The Brandywine Valley SPCA is on a mission to save even more animals.

The group says it's hoping to secure an unused animal shelter in Georgetown to serve as a Rescue and Rehab Center.

It's 11,000 square feet and sits on 13 acres off Shingle Point Road.

It will be sold at an auction on June 9th.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA is seeking donations and pledges.

If you're interested in helping, visit www.bvspca.org/rescue-rehab

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdelaware newspetsSPCA
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Bear tranquilized after taking dip in Los Angeles pool
Dog who saved owner from rattlesnake's bite honored at Diamondbacks game
Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after spending hours at Florida beach
Burglar bear breaks into family's car, steals their sweets
Audubon Zoo closed after jaguar escapes exhibit, kills 6 animals
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News